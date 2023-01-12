Police hunting motorist driving BMW on wrong side of road and crashing into five cars on Hampshire A3(M)
A MOTORIST who was dangerously driving on the wrong side of the road is being hunted by police.
The driver was travelling in the opposition direction on the southbound carriageway on the A3(M) yesterday. Police received reports of a dark-coloured BMW saloon being involved in a crash along with five other vehicles at roughly 5.34pm.
The vehicle then turned off the road at Buriton. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they are appealing for witnesses who saw the dangerous driving, and anyone with dash cam footage, to come forward.
He said: ‘Police were called at 5.34pm on 11 January with reports that a dark-coloured BMW was travelling in the wrong direction on the southbound carriageway of the A3(M) between junctions 2 and 1.
‘The vehicle then became involved in a collision with approximately five other cars before turning off the A3 at Buriton. No injuries have been reported.’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230014063.