Body found in search for Hampshire pensioner who was reported missing

A body has been found in the search for an elderly man who was reported missing and who may have seemed ‘confused or lost’.

By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

David Marshall, 82, disappeared at midday on Wednesday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they had been looking for him since he went missing in Manor Road, Alton and have confirmed that a body was found on Thursday.

A police spokesman said: ‘It was located in a river near Gravel Hill Road in Farnham at around 11am. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but David's next of kin have been informed.

A body has been found in the search for a missing Hampshire pensionerA body has been found in the search for a missing Hampshire pensioner
‘The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious at this time, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’