Body found in search for Hampshire pensioner who was reported missing
A body has been found in the search for an elderly man who was reported missing and who may have seemed ‘confused or lost’.
David Marshall, 82, disappeared at midday on Wednesday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they had been looking for him since he went missing in Manor Road, Alton and have confirmed that a body was found on Thursday.
NOW READ: Inquest hears popular Fareham dog walker 'Wiggy' Symes mauled to death by 'aggressive' XL American Bully
A police spokesman said: ‘It was located in a river near Gravel Hill Road in Farnham at around 11am. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but David's next of kin have been informed.
‘The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious at this time, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’