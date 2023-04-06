David Marshall, 82, disappeared at midday on Wednesday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they had been looking for him since he went missing in Manor Road, Alton and have confirmed that a body was found on Thursday.

A police spokesman said: ‘It was located in a river near Gravel Hill Road in Farnham at around 11am. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but David's next of kin have been informed.

A body has been found in the search for a missing Hampshire pensioner