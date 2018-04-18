Body found in search for missing Portsmouth man Scot Mackenzie

Have your say

A BODY has been discovered in the search for missing Portsmouth man Scot Mackenzie.

Officers looking for Mr Mackenzie, 58, said the body of a man was discovered in Rogate, West Sussex, yesterday.

The News on February 14, with Scot Mackenzie and his brother Rory below

Mr Mackenzie has been missing for more than three months and was last seen on January 15.

Police have informed his family.

It comes after Mr Mackenzie’s brother and sister issued a desperate appeal to pinpoint his whereabouts through The News in February.

Formal identification procedures are still ongoing.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage, police said.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.