James Beaney, 45, pleaded guilty to all offences at Portsmouth Crown Court and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Officers investigating a series of distraction burglaries in Bognor Regis linked Beaney to at least two of them.

The Gravits Lane resident called at the address of an 89-year-old man in Bognor, on May 16, at 8pm.

He claimed to be a plain-clothed police officer and insisted on searching the property to ensure the pensioner was not the victim of a recent burglary.

Beaney left without stealing anything, and was later recognised during an identification procedure.

A 92-year-old woman answered her door in Pagham to a man matching Beaney’s description.

After again pretending to be police, and giving a false account, Beaney stole the victim’s wallet – with cash and bank card – while distracting her.

The stolen card was used to buy food and alcohol in the vicinity.

Beaney was caught on CCTV, promptly being arrested and charged with burglary, burglary with intent to steal, and two counts of dishonestly making a false representation to make gain for himself or cause loss to another.

Detective Constable Gaye Moore said: ‘Beaney preyed on vulnerable elderly residents and gave a false account – even going as far as to claim officers did not carry identification while undercover – in order to enter their homes and steal their valuables.

‘Thanks to the accounts provided by the victims and some witnesses, we were able to swiftly identify and locate Beaney, and link him to these offences.