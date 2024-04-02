Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bold Forrester was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday, April 2 with a drawer taken from the till. Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident and they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Between 2:00am and 2:40am on Tuesday 2 April, a man was reportedly seen to smash open the rear door of the Bold Forester public house on Albert Road, enter and take the drawer from the till. As part of our investigation, we are releasing a CCTV image of a man who was seen in the area at the time that we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries."

The man is described as:

White

Aged 30-40

Approximately 5ft 9inches tall

Stocky build

Has a brown beard and moustache

Wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey zip-up hooded jacket with a white logo on the left side of the chest, black shoes with white soles and white socks

Police are asking for anyone who recognises the description to please contact them. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240137577, or go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/