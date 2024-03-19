WATCH: Police cordon off Portsmouth road and deploy bomb disposal unit after "suspicious package" found
Police have cordoned off Kingston Crescent after the item was discovered this morning. They have warned people to stay clear of the area.
The force said: "Please be aware that closures are in place after a suspicious package was found on Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth this morning.
"A cordon has been put in place while we investigate. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes." Video footage shows residents watching on while police carry out their work. The staff at the nearby Aldi store have been evacuated.
Portsmouth Roads reports there is currently no entry into the Kingston Crescent via the Rudmore roundabout. Wave105Travel reports there is "severe congestion" in the area and has advised motorists to find alternative routes.
