Boozy thief who allegedly snatched almost £4,500 of alcohol during crime spree in Waterlooville, Fareham, New Milton and Basingstoke to appear before magistrates in Portsmouth

A WOMAN accused of going on a shoplifting spree in which she allegedly stole almost £4,500 booze from stores across Hampshire is due to appear before magistrates in Portsmouth.

By Tom Cotterill
Monday, 27th June 2022, 7:00 pm

Shani Parker, of Solar Drive, Selsey, is facing nine separate charges of theft from a shop.

The 35-year-old is accused of ransacking stores across Fareham, Waterlooville, New Milton and Basingstoke during a boozy two-month crime spree.

During a single day, Parker is accused of snatching £1,047 of booze from the Tesco superstore in Caird Avenue, New Milton on January 20, 2022, as well as £80 of fuel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

An image posed by a model showing someone drinking booze.

Read More

Read More
'Lawless' children cause 'chaos' at Portsmouth's Camber by taking drugs, vandali...

However, the Selsey resident’s crime spree allegedly began almost two months earlier on November 30, 2011, when it’s claimed she attempted to steal £136 of clothing from Sainsbury’s superstore in Broadcut, Fareham.

On December 19, it’s claimed she stole £360 of booze from Asda in Basingstoke, followed by £388 of booze on December 30 from the Hambledon Road Asda, in Waterlooville.

On New Year’s Eve, Parker allegedly snatched a further £861.99 from Asda in Waterlooville.

Twelve days later, on January 12, Parker is accused of again stealing booze from Waterlooville Asda worth £400, before allegedly steal £265 of alcohol from the same store the following day.

Later, on January 21, the 35-year-old woman is claimed to have stolen £619 from Tesco in New Milton. She is also accused of taking £526 of booze from Asda, in Brighton Way, Basingstoke on January 27.

In all, she is accused of stealing goods worth a total of £4,683.49.

She will appear in court on Tuesday for a plea hearing.

SEE ALSO: Authorities blasted for failing to tackle city’s mayhem youth problem