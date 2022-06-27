Shani Parker, of Solar Drive, Selsey, is facing nine separate charges of theft from a shop.
The 35-year-old is accused of ransacking stores across Fareham, Waterlooville, New Milton and Basingstoke during a boozy two-month crime spree.
During a single day, Parker is accused of snatching £1,047 of booze from the Tesco superstore in Caird Avenue, New Milton on January 20, 2022, as well as £80 of fuel.
However, the Selsey resident’s crime spree allegedly began almost two months earlier on November 30, 2011, when it’s claimed she attempted to steal £136 of clothing from Sainsbury’s superstore in Broadcut, Fareham.
On December 19, it’s claimed she stole £360 of booze from Asda in Basingstoke, followed by £388 of booze on December 30 from the Hambledon Road Asda, in Waterlooville.
On New Year’s Eve, Parker allegedly snatched a further £861.99 from Asda in Waterlooville.
Twelve days later, on January 12, Parker is accused of again stealing booze from Waterlooville Asda worth £400, before allegedly steal £265 of alcohol from the same store the following day.
Later, on January 21, the 35-year-old woman is claimed to have stolen £619 from Tesco in New Milton. She is also accused of taking £526 of booze from Asda, in Brighton Way, Basingstoke on January 27.
In all, she is accused of stealing goods worth a total of £4,683.49.
She will appear in court on Tuesday for a plea hearing.