Bordon man charged with raping teenage girl and threatening her with blade
The police received a report shortly after 9am on Friday, September 27 that a teenage girl had been raped by a man unknown to her in the Deadwater Valley area, between Branson Road, Maple Leaf Drive and Chalet Hill, Bordon.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Officers are supporting the girl and her family as our investigation continues.
“An increased police presence may be seen in the area whilst we continue conducting enquiries and regular patrols will continue. If you have any concerns, please speak to one of these uniformed officers.”
As part of the police investigation Oliver Smith, 21, of South Hurst in Bordon has been charged with a number of offences including:
- Rape of a girl aged 13-15.
- Attempted rape of a girl aged 13-15.
- Two offences of false imprisonment.
- Kidnap or false imprisonment with intent to commit a sexual offence.
- Threatening a person with a blade or knife in a public place.
- Breach of a Risk of Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, October 2).
A 17-year-old boy from Bordon, who was initially arrested on suspicion of rape and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, has been released without charge and will face no further action.