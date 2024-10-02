Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 21-year-old man has been charged after a teenage girl was raped last week.

The police received a report shortly after 9am on Friday, September 27 that a teenage girl had been raped by a man unknown to her in the Deadwater Valley area, between Branson Road, Maple Leaf Drive and Chalet Hill, Bordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Officers are supporting the girl and her family as our investigation continues.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police (Pic: National World)

“An increased police presence may be seen in the area whilst we continue conducting enquiries and regular patrols will continue. If you have any concerns, please speak to one of these uniformed officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rape of a girl aged 13-15.

Attempted rape of a girl aged 13-15.

Two offences of false imprisonment.

Kidnap or false imprisonment with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Threatening a person with a blade or knife in a public place.

Breach of a Risk of Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, October 2).

A 17-year-old boy from Bordon, who was initially arrested on suspicion of rape and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, has been released without charge and will face no further action.