Reports state that the 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl did not come into contact with a vessel before they were pulled from the sea yesterday afternoon. Both later died in hospital.

The information comes as Dorset Police, who arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of manslaughter, investigate the deaths.

A bunch of flowers left on Bournemouth beach for a 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 who sustained "critical injuries" on Wednesday, and later died in hospital. A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the incident. Picture date: Thursday June 1, 2023. PA Photo.

A Dorset Police spokesperson said: ‘We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that occurred yesterday resulting in the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy.

‘We are working with partner agencies to understand what has caused the tragedy. However, early investigation indicates that there was no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident. We are investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty.

‘Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.’

Ten people in total were recovered from the water, with the other eight treated by the ambulance service for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Shortly after the incident, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: ‘Two people had been pulled from the water and passed into the care of the ambulance service. Coastguards searched to make sure there were no other people missing and are satisfied there are not.’

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.