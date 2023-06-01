Bournemouth beach: Police rule out sea vessel collision as they investigate deaths of two children, 12 and 17
Reports state that the 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl did not come into contact with a vessel before they were pulled from the sea yesterday afternoon. Both later died in hospital.
NOW READ: Bournemouth: Girl (12) & boy (17) die after major incident at beach - 8 others treated at scene - man arrested
The information comes as Dorset Police, who arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of manslaughter, investigate the deaths.
A Dorset Police spokesperson said: ‘We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that occurred yesterday resulting in the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy.
‘We are working with partner agencies to understand what has caused the tragedy. However, early investigation indicates that there was no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident. We are investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty.
‘Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.’
Ten people in total were recovered from the water, with the other eight treated by the ambulance service for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Shortly after the incident, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: ‘Two people had been pulled from the water and passed into the care of the ambulance service. Coastguards searched to make sure there were no other people missing and are satisfied there are not.’
NOW READ: A3 crash: police launch witness appeal after motorcyclist hospitalised in 'serious' collision with van
Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.
‘I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward. We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.’