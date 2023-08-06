Bournemouth police release update surrounding teenage boy's death who died in a suspected stabbing
At 1.26am on August 5, 2023, Dorset Police received a report that a man had received a suspected stab wound following an altercation involving a group of people in the area of The Square, Bournemouth.
The victim, an 18-year-old man from Bournemouth, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family continues to be supported by dedicated officers.
Superintendent Gavin House, lead for neighbourhood policing in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, said: "In the early hours of Saturday 5 August 2023 a young man tragically lost his life. Officers deployed to our dedicated night-time economy policing operation were on scene almost immediately and, despite their efforts, were unable to save his life.
“Local officers patrolling the area were however able to quickly apprehend four young men, who remain in police custody and are assisting with our ongoing enquiries.
"On the night of this tragic incident we had 28 officers on dedicated foot patrols in the town centre at the time it occurred. This was in addition to our response and specialist operational teams answering calls for service on mobile vehicle patrol."
Four 18-year-old men – two from the Portsmouth area, one from Bournemouth and one from Poole – were arrested on suspicion of murder and they remain in police custody at this time.
Superintendent Gavin House added: "We recognise that violent crime and knife crime is a significant concern for our communities and understand that incidents such as this will serve to add to that concern.
"We have been taking proactive steps in recent months to tackle violent crime and anti-social behaviour with officers patrolling key locations and using appropriate policing tactics, working alongside our partners within the town centre.
"This evening, Saturday 5 August 2023, a dispersal notice will remain in place for Bournemouth town centre. This will assist officers with additional powers to require individuals to leave the area to prevent ant-social behaviour and should they fail to comply with the instruction, they can be arrested.”