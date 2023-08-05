News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Teenage boy dies in Bournemouth following fight - four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Four teenagers, two of which are from Portsmouth, have been arrested after a man died following a fight.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 09:19 BST- 2 min read

An 18-year-old man died following a fight in Bournemouth earlier this morning.

Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday morning (August 5) that a man had been badly injured after a fight in the Lower Gardens park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim, who has not been named but was from the town, died at the scene and his family and the coroner have been notified.

Police are investing the death of a teenager who died following a fight.Police are investing the death of a teenager who died following a fight.
Police are investing the death of a teenager who died following a fight.
Most Popular

Four 18-year-old men, one from the town, two from the Portsmouth area and one from Poole, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Superintendent Gavin House of Dorset Police said: “Very sadly a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

SEE ALSO: Yellow weather warnings issued this weekend as wind is set to batter the South

“A full and detailed investigation is under way into this incident and I would urge anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Bournemouth Square and a large area of the Lower Gardens have been cordoned off to enable officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this vital work takes place.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

If you have any information, contact the police force online or on 101 quoting incident number 5:58.

To remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its website.