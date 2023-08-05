Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday morning (August 5) that a man had been badly injured after a fight in the Lower Gardens park.

The victim, who has not been named but was from the town, died at the scene and his family and the coroner have been notified.

Police are investing the death of a teenager who died following a fight.

Four 18-year-old men, one from the town, two from the Portsmouth area and one from Poole, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Superintendent Gavin House of Dorset Police said: “Very sadly a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“A full and detailed investigation is under way into this incident and I would urge anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

“Bournemouth Square and a large area of the Lower Gardens have been cordoned off to enable officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this vital work takes place.