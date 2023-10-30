Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called at 6pm on Thursday to reports a man was stabbed during an assault in Laburnum Road, Southampton, that saw four other people arrested over the incident. Emergency services attended before the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

READ NOW: Drug dealing arrest

Now the force has said a number of arrests have been made. “As part of our enquiries, we arrested a 30-year-old man and a 51-year-old man from Southampton in connection with the incident. Both have now been released from police custody with no further action to be taken against them.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police crime scene

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the weekend a 13-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released from police custody on conditional bail while our enquiries continue. A second 13-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has also been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

“We have also arrested a 64-year old man from Southampton on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in police custody at the current time.”

A police statement added: “Since this incident was reported to us we have been following all lines of enquiry available to us in order to determine the circumstances and locate those involved. We have been in the local area since Thursday evening conducting enquiries at the scene and carrying out house to house and CCTV scoping.

“Local neighbourhood officers are continuing proactive patrols locally this week and investigating officers would like to hear from anyone they have not yet spoken to who may have information to assist our enquiries. Were you in the area of Laburnum Road or its surroundings on the afternoon and evening of Thursday (26 October) and saw anything suspicious or that concerned you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps you saw the moments leading up to the assault, the assault itself or the aftermath? We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage that may assist our investigation.”

Inspector Brian Goodall said: “Neighbourhood officers remain in the area this week carrying out patrols, and we urge you to come and speak to them if you have any questions, concerns or information relating to this incident.

“As part of our follow-up work in the aftermath of this incident we implemented two Section 60 orders in the area, one on Thursday evening and one on Friday evening – a Section 60 order allows officers additional stop and search powers where either serious violence has occurred or police believe that serious violence is about to occur. We will continue to utilise powers such as these, alongside our regular proactive patrols, wherever necessary. Please be assured that our enquiries into this incident are being progressed as a priority.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230439124. You can also submit information here: https://orlo.uk/UFMnL