Police raid address and arrest Bishop's Waltham man, 22, over drug dealing

A 22-year-old man from Bishop’s Waltham was arrested in suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply. He is currently in police custody while enquiries continue. The warrant forms part of police work to tackle drug-related activity across the Winchester district.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue and tackle those who are causing harm to our communities,” a police statement said. “Information we receive from the public is vital to us to carry out this kind of work. Please continue to let us know of drug-related activity in the area where you live, so we can allocate our resources to effectively and robustly deal with it.”