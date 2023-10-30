Police raid address and arrest Bishop's Waltham man, 22, over drug dealing
The warrant took place at an address in Clover Way, Bishop’s Waltham, resulting in officers from Winchester’s Priority Crime Team seizing drugs paraphernalia and a small amount of drugs.
A 22-year-old man from Bishop’s Waltham was arrested in suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply. He is currently in police custody while enquiries continue. The warrant forms part of police work to tackle drug-related activity across the Winchester district.
“We will continue to relentlessly pursue and tackle those who are causing harm to our communities,” a police statement said. “Information we receive from the public is vital to us to carry out this kind of work. Please continue to let us know of drug-related activity in the area where you live, so we can allocate our resources to effectively and robustly deal with it.”