News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

Police raid address and arrest Bishop's Waltham man, 22, over drug dealing

Police raided an address this morning and arrested a man over drug dealing.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 18:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The warrant took place at an address in Clover Way, Bishop’s Waltham, resulting in officers from Winchester’s Priority Crime Team seizing drugs paraphernalia and a small amount of drugs.

READ NOW: Man arrested over dog attack

A 22-year-old man from Bishop’s Waltham was arrested in suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply. He is currently in police custody while enquiries continue. The warrant forms part of police work to tackle drug-related activity across the Winchester district.

Police make arrest. Picture: Dave Thompson/PAPolice make arrest. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA
Police make arrest. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue and tackle those who are causing harm to our communities,” a police statement said. “Information we receive from the public is vital to us to carry out this kind of work. Please continue to let us know of drug-related activity in the area where you live, so we can allocate our resources to effectively and robustly deal with it.”