The youngster from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of robbery and released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A gang of robbers attacked three people – including a child - across the Purbrook and Widley areas in a single evening on December 7.

Police tape.

The 20-year-old man arrested in connection with these incidents has been released under investigation.

Police enquiries are ongoing and neighbourhood officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area.

