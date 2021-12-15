Boy, 15, arrested after series of violent Waterlooville robberies
A 15-YEAR-OLD boy is the second to be arrested by police officers investigating a series of robberies in Waterlooville.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 1:32 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:01 pm
The youngster from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of robbery and released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
A gang of robbers attacked three people – including a child - across the Purbrook and Widley areas in a single evening on December 7.
Read More
Read MoreArrest made after three people including boy, 16, are robbed in a single night o...
The 20-year-old man arrested in connection with these incidents has been released under investigation.
Police enquiries are ongoing and neighbourhood officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area.