The night of terror took place on Tuesday, December 7 across the Purbrook and Widley areas and left one man in hospital and a schoolboy wounded.

On each occasion, three men were reported to have ambushed their targets, with one victim being threatened at knifepoint to hand over their valuables.

The first attack took place in Stakes Hill Road, Purbrook, at 6.45pm when the gang of thugs pounced on a 16-year-old boy as he was walking home.

The trio of crooks assaulted the child, stealing his backpack which contained his wallet, mobile phone and keys. The boy’s bank card was also stolen, with the youngster receiving injuries to his neck and face.

Little more than an hour later, at 8pm, police received another report of a 43-year-old man having been threatened with a knife by three males in Athena Avenue, Widley.

On this occasion, nothing was taken and the man was not injured.

Then, just 15 minutes later, the trio of hooligans found their next victim – a 21-year-old man in Crookhorn Lane, Widley.

He was assaulted and the thugs attempted to steal his phone before making off.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘He attended Queen Alexandra Hospital with injuries to his ribs and head. He has since been discharged.’

A 20-year-old man of no fixed abode has since been arrested on suspicion of three counts of robbery. He remains in police custody at this time.

The police spokeswoman added: ‘We would like to reassure local communities that we believe this series to be an isolated series and that there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

‘Our neighbourhood officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area and we would ask you to approach them if you have any questions or concerns.’

