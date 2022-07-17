Boy, 15, from Isle of Wight is charged with terrorism offences

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy from the Isle of Wight with terrorism offences.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 6:34 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 6:34 pm

The teenager, from Cowes, was charged today.

A police spokesman said the boy was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with assistance from Hampshire Constabulary on Monday.

Read More

Read More
Leigh Park murder investigation: Two women arrested after body of man found in B...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A 15-year-old from Cowes has been charged with terrorism

He was arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and has now been charged with this offence.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.