The teenager, from Cowes, was charged today.
A police spokesman said the boy was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with assistance from Hampshire Constabulary on Monday.
He was arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and has now been charged with this offence.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.