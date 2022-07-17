The teenager, from Cowes, was charged today.

A police spokesman said the boy was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with assistance from Hampshire Constabulary on Monday.

A 15-year-old from Cowes has been charged with terrorism

He was arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and has now been charged with this offence.