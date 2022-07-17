Police say two 26-year-olds, one from Havant and one from Paulsgrove, were arrested today.

The one from Havant was arrested on suspicion of murder and the Paulsgrove woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder. Both are in custody.

The murder investigation scene in Botley Drive, Leigh Park Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Police were called just after 8am today to Botley Drive, and found the body of a man in his 20s.

They have informed his next of kin, who are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have cordoned off the house and say they will be putting on extra patrols in the area while investigations continue.

Colin Bath with his dog Hugo in Botley Drive, Leigh Park Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

This afternoon two officers were stationed outside the house, which was cordoned off with police tape. A tent is set up nearby..

Nearby neighbour Colin Bath was out walking his dog Hugo on Sunday afternoon in Botley Drive.

He said that the news of the death makes him feel ‘a bit unsafe’, particularly because there have been similar crimes in the area in recent years.

He added: 'I don't like it at all. I have lived here since 1984, so about 38 years. There's been another stabbing up this road, and one around the corner. It's such a shame.'

The murder investigation scene in Botley Drive, Leigh Park Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burton said: ‘This incident will be concerning to members of the local community and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

‘While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

‘If you were in the Botley Drive area last night or in the early hours of this morning and have information that could help our investigation, please get in touch.

‘Similarly if you have ring doorbell, CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist us, we would like to hear from you.’

Call 101 or contact police through their website quoting Operation Sample or 44220286527.

People can also send information by clicking here.