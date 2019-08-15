Boy, 15, seriously injured after being 'attacked with golf club' on the Isle of Wight

A TEENAGE boy has suffered serious injuries after being assaulted.

Police were called shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, August 6, with reports of a public order incident involving a group of people in the street on Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight.

The assault happened in Arctic Road, Isle of Wight. Picture: Google Maps

During the incident, two 15-year-old boys from Newport were assaulted. One of the boys sustained minor injuries, and the other sustained serious injuries which required treatment at Southampton General Hospital.

Police are asking Cowes residents to check their gardens and bins for a discarded golf club they believe was used in the assault

Detective Sergeant Katy Lee said: ‘We have carried out a number of enquiries following the incident on Arctic Road, and believe the people involved are known to each other.

‘Officers have made some arrests, and are now asking the public for assistance in locating a golf club we believe was used in the assault.

‘We would also continue to ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, that has not yet spoken to police to get in touch with us.’

Four arrests have been made as part of this investigation. They are:

- 15-year-old boy from East Cowes

- 15-year-old boy from Northwood

- 15-year-old boy from Newport

- 36-year-old woman from Cowes

All have been bailed until 27 August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newport CID on 101, quoting 44190277953.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.