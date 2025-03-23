A 16-year-old boy has been charged with stealing a car, burglary and possessing drugs after a police chase.

The alleged teenage joyrider is accused of stealing a vehicle before police were called at 2.04am on Thursday 20 March to a report the car, parked in the Willis Waye area of Kings Worthy, had been stolen.

Following a police chase, officers “later brought the car to a stop” near the junction of Beacon Hill Lane and the A32, Corhampton, police said. The driver was arrested. A quantity of class B drugs was found inside the car.

A 16-year-old boy from Winchester, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has now been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, burglary dwelling and theft, possession of a controlled drug of Class B, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday and has been bailed with a curfew to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on 25 March.