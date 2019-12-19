Boy, 17, arrested by police investigating burglaries across the north of Portsmouth

Have your say

A TEENAGER has been arrested by police investigating a burglary spree across the north of Portsmouth.

As previously reported, five homes across Hilsea, Cosham and North End were raided during two-week period between November 24 and December 8.

The first home hit was in Aberdare Avenue, Cosham, on November 24.

The following day homes in Gatcombe Drive, Hilsea and Drayton Road, North End were broken into, followed by a property in Elmwood Road, Hilsea, on November 29 and then Mulberry Avenue, Cosham, on December 8.

In each of the five incidents, the home was entered and car keys taken – with four vehicles then stolen.

Hampshire police said the boy has since been released under investigation as the force continues its enquiries into the crimes.

Officers have now issued advice to residents to avoid being targeted by thieves over Christmas.

Among the tips includes: parking your car in a garage, making sure your vehicle is dead-locked and that the alarm and immobiliser are activated and keeping car keys away from windows and doors to prevent opportunistic thieves from snatching them.

Officers have also advised people to install an alarm system and to never leave the house unattended while windows are opened.

For more crime prevention tips, see Hampshire Constabulary’s website, here.