Boy, 8, hit by car in Havant before driver makes-off from scene as police launch hunt

Police are hunting for the driver of the car – described as an orange hatchback with a black roof – after the collision at 3.20pm on Sunday in Rownhams Road.

The eight-year-old boy escaped with minor injuries to his hip and face.

Police appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car failed to stop and was last seen turning right into Botley Drive.

A police statement said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Perhaps you have dash-cam that may have captured an orange car in the area at around the time of the incident?

‘Do you live in the area and know someone who owns an orange hatchback with a black roof?

‘If you were the driver or think you know the driver, we urge you to get in touch.’