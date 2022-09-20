The white 2016 hatchback was left partially parked in a disabled spot.

It had its front wheels inside a bay for blue badge holders in Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, last Wednesday night, between 6pm and 6.24am the following morning.

The car, covered in paint, also had four deflated tyres after the attack. Picture: Google Street View.

The driver found their car completely drenched with red paint – left streaked across the roof, windscreen and bonnet.

All four of the vehicle’s tyres were also deflated in what would appear to be a tit-for-tat attack by an irate motorist who was unable to park.

Hampshire Constabulary said no arrests for the criminal damage have been made so far.

‘We have received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle on Powerscourt Road in Portsmouth,’ they added.