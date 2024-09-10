A 12-year-old boy has been arrested during a spike of anti-social behaviour in Leigh Park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The child was detained on suspicion of causing criminal damage and common assault. Havant Police reported on Facebook that he has been bailed with conditions not to enter the St Albans Road area.

Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage amid a rise in anti-social behaviour in Leigh Park, Havant. | Havant Police

Officers have seen a spike in reports of anti-social behaviour, with groups of youths targeting the local shop and park area. A dispersal order has been implemented, with police being able to move groups of people on from a designated area and forbid them from returning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The powers will be in place from 4pm this Friday until 4pm on Sunday. “The Battins and West Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of a spike in reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in and around St Albans Road including groups of youths which have been targeting the local shop and park area,” Havant Police said.

“On Monday, a 12 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of offences including criminal damage and common assault. He’s been bailed with conditions not to enter the area. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be increasing our patrols in the park and surrounding roads over the next few days as we seek to disrupt the anti-social behaviour (ASB). A Section 34 dispersal will also be in place from 4pm on Friday (September 13) until 4pm on Sunday.” Police have organised a beat surgery at St Albans Park so residents can discuss issues they are experiencing.