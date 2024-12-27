Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Boxing Day in the Chichester’s city centre on suspicion of assault and 'dangerous e-bike riding'.

The teenager from Chidham was arrested following an incident in East Street at around 1pm on Thursday, December 26.

A spokesperson for Chichester Police said: “We’d like to thank the numerous members of public who assisted at the scene, and those who have provided witness statements.”

Sussex Police said anyone else with information, or anyone who captured any relevant video footage, is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 369 of 26/12.

The spokesperson added: “We’d also like to reassure the community that we take reports of this nature extremely seriously, and we would encourage anyone who witnesses any similar incidents to contact us.”

Police have also said the e-bike was seized and the suspect remains in custody at this time.