Charlotte Clark said her son Teddy was crossing the road with his brother Charlie by the Arundel Street Roundabout, Landport, when a car knocked him over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte said: ‘Teddy hit the windscreen, went over the bonnet and landed on the road. While he was going through the air, his school shoes came off. Charlie had to retrieve one of the shoes that was in the middle of the roundabout. The driver got out and shouted at Teddy and got aggressive, and then drove off.

A police spokesman said: 'On Friday 3 February between 3.30pm and 3.45pm a 12-year-old male pedestrian was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Fiesta on Arundel Street. The boy suffered minor injuries.'

Physical things like the bruises and the cuts will disappear, but this could affect them mentally as well.

Teddy went to A&E following the collision and Charlotte said he has since been off school and scared to cross the road again. Charlotte further expressed her frustration with the time it took police to look into the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses and information following a fail-to-stop collision in Portsmouth. On Friday, February 3 between 3.30pm and 3.45pm a 12-year-old male pedestrian was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Fiesta on Arundel Street. The boy suffered minor injuries.

‘The man driving the car initially stopped but failed to exchange details before leaving the scene. Police would be keen to identify the driver and any witnesses to the collision. We would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage.