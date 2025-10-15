A 43-year-old bank burglar has been jailed for a year after a brazen raid at Lloyds Bank in Fareham.

Marc Maclellan | Hants police

Marc Maclellan launched an audacious break-in into the bank on West Street - but the hapless burglar was caught red-handed by police.

Maclellan, of no fixed address, was arrested inside the bank by responding officers who arrived on scene within two minutes of the call after an intruder alarm activation went off at 2.24am.

Having arrived, officers discovered a “panel had been smashed open and it was clear someone had entered the bank”. Firefighters supported officers in gaining access to the bank. Later that day, a video showed the front of the building taped off with a sign on the window saying the West Street branch was closed.

Lloyds Bank after the raid | NW

Maclellan admitted burglary other than dwelling and breaching a criminal behaviour order at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he was jailed for a combined total of a year.

District Commander, Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: “We know that burglaries such as last week’s not only have an impact on businesses and their owners but the wider community as well. Members of the public suffer when access to key services is disrupted by criminal behaviour.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message that we will not tolerate crimes of this nature and we are committed to ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

“We’re committed to relentlessly pursuing criminals that target our business community. We’d like to take this opportunity to remind people of the following crime prevention advice.

“The community are our eyes and ears and we encourage you to report all incidents as soon as you are able to by calling 101 if it’s not an emergency.”

Police advice to help protect your business:

Make sure staff are able to use any appropriate security equipment such as panic alarms.

Make sure CCTV cameras are in good working order, the position provides the best possible coverage and they are serviced annually.

Remind staff to report any suspicious activity to the manager or the police. Details should also be recorded and include: date, time, description of person.

You can also report suspicious activity online by visiting: https://www.hampshire.police.uk

If a crime is in progress, always call 999.