Brazen young thieves bounced merrily into a newly opened city centre shop and casually helped themselves to 45 vapes worth £500 before strolling out on Friday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of children, thought to be aged in their early teens, were caught on CCTV entering Vape N’ Beans on Commercial Road around 7.30pm before taking boxes of the most expensive vapes they could get their hands on. The audacious gang even engaged with a member of staff as the raid happened - the second such incident in the first few weeks the store has been open.

READ NOW: Sudden death incident

The owner of the business, who does not want to be named, said other similar raids have been carried out on other stores in Commercial Road by youths and said: “This needs to be stopped or they will just carry on.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV of young thieves stealing vapes at Vape N' Beans in Commercial Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage showed the children waltzing into the vape shop, which is also set to open its cafe next month, with a female at the front of the group dancing in chanting: “Let’s go, let’s go”. Others in the posse can then be heard saying “give me a good one” in reference to vape boxes. Another thief is then heard saying to the staff member: “Thank you so much.”

The male worker, who does not attempt to intervene, then says: “It’s on camera.” This prompts another girl to turn around as the others leave and say: “It ain’t me bro.”

A Police Community Support Officer attended and a report of the incident with CCTV has been submitted to police.

The female business owner said: “The group walked in and robbed me of £500 worth of vapes. We had young people trying to steal before but they got chased off. This has happened to Greggs and multiple other shops in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they carry on getting away with it they will continue. They just go in willy-nilly and steal things with no consequences. We told the police before but nothing happened.