Brother of Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt avoids jail term for trying to meet 'girl' for sex
MP Penny Mordaunt’s brother was ‘not treated differently by the law’ because of his eminent sister when he appeared in court charged with trying to meet a girl for sex.
Edward Mordaunt, 44, appeared at Leeds Crown Court and admitted attempting to engage a child in sexual communication.
Mordaunt, a chartered surveyor of Beeston, was given six months in prison suspended for two years and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.
He arranged in May via the Kik app to meet someone who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But in fact he was messaging a police decoy. The judge said: ‘As a result of the job performed by your sibling, who is a member of Parliament, it is said the way the CPS has approached your case is somewhat different to that of other offenders. I don’t believe that has merit.’