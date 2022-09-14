Lloyd Kernan, 78, of Chichester Avenue, was struck by the vehicle on August 30.

Emergency services, including paramedics and an air ambulance, rushed to the scene in New Road at 2pm.

Police are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances behind the collision in Bedhampton. Lloyd Kernan, 78, of Chichester Avenue, Hayling Island, was killed by a Ford Focus. Picture: Hampshire police.

The collision, involving a blue Ford Focus, happened near the junction of Ingledene Close and Bedhampton railway station.

Mr Kernan died at the scene despite the best efforts of the public, police, and medical staff.

Officers are continuing their appeal for more information about what happened.

The Hayling Island resident was walking with a ‘distinctive walking frame’.

Sgt Spencer Wragg, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘We are still appealing for witnesses who may have seen Mr Kernan walking along New Road, he had a distinctive walking frame.