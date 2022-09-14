News you can trust since 1877
Police name Hayling Island pensioner Lloyd Kernan, 78, killed by Ford Focus in Bedhampton

POLICE have released the name of a pensioner from Hayling Island who was killed by a car.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:42 pm

Lloyd Kernan, 78, of Chichester Avenue, was struck by the vehicle on August 30.

Emergency services, including paramedics and an air ambulance, rushed to the scene in New Road at 2pm.

Police are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances behind the collision in Bedhampton. Lloyd Kernan, 78, of Chichester Avenue, Hayling Island, was killed by a Ford Focus. Picture: Hampshire police.

The collision, involving a blue Ford Focus, happened near the junction of Ingledene Close and Bedhampton railway station.

Mr Kernan died at the scene despite the best efforts of the public, police, and medical staff.

Officers are continuing their appeal for more information about what happened.

The Hayling Island resident was walking with a ‘distinctive walking frame’.

Sgt Spencer Wragg, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘We are still appealing for witnesses who may have seen Mr Kernan walking along New Road, he had a distinctive walking frame.

‘Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting 44220353113.’

