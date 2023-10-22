Brothers summoned to court after Range Rover with no insurance involved in M275 crash in Portsmouth
The blue sports utility vehicle was involved in a collision on the M275/M27 slip road on Thursday (October 19). Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on X the vehicle was being driven by the owner’s brother, who was not insured on the car.
The force added that the Range Rover had illegally tinted windows. A police spokeswoman said no one was injured in the two-vehicle crash.
She added: “Police attended the M275 slip road where both vehicles had stopped. An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth has been reported for summons for having no insurance and been issued with a fixed penalty notice for having illegally tinted windows.
"A prohibition has been placed on the vehicle meaning that the tints need to be removed and re-tested by police before the car can be driven again. A man in his 20s from Portsmouth has been reported for summons in relation to permitting another person to drive the vehicle with no insurance.”