Brothers summoned to court after Range Rover with no insurance involved in M275 crash in Portsmouth

Two men have been summoned to court after their Range Rover was involved in a crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
The blue sports utility vehicle was involved in a collision on the M275/M27 slip road on Thursday (October 19). Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on X the vehicle was being driven by the owner’s brother, who was not insured on the car.

The force added that the Range Rover had illegally tinted windows. A police spokeswoman said no one was injured in the two-vehicle crash.

The Blue Ranger Rover was involved in a crash on the M275. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit/Paul Jacobs.The Blue Ranger Rover was involved in a crash on the M275. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit/Paul Jacobs.
The Blue Ranger Rover was involved in a crash on the M275. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit/Paul Jacobs.
She added: “Police attended the M275 slip road where both vehicles had stopped. An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth has been reported for summons for having no insurance and been issued with a fixed penalty notice for having illegally tinted windows.

"A prohibition has been placed on the vehicle meaning that the tints need to be removed and re-tested by police before the car can be driven again. A man in his 20s from Portsmouth has been reported for summons in relation to permitting another person to drive the vehicle with no insurance.”