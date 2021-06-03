Elizabeth Blyth, 51, of Brooklands Road, Bedhampton, admitted eight charges relating to dishonestly claiming income support, Universal Credit, Employment Support Allowance, carer's allowance and housing benefit.

The charges relate to failing to promptly notify the Department for Work in Eastbourne, and date back to 2016.

Magistrates imposed a six-month jail term suspended for a year with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Kimberley Fisher, 34, of Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, admitted driving a Citroen Berlingo while unfit through drugs on June 5 last year.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

She was banned for three years.

Fisher admitted driving without insurance or a licence.

She also admitted jointly stealing £250 worth of baby milk from Welcome in Havant on October 10, and failing to come to court on April 21.

Fisher also admitted stealing alcohol and groceries from Tesco in Petersfield on February 19 this year.

Reece Haigh, 24, of Crescent Avenue, Coventry, admitted having a blade in public at The Hard in Portsmouth on November 2 last year.

He had a multi-tool with an axe head.

He admitted failing to turn up at court on May 17 this year.

Magistrates imposed a six-month jail term suspended for a year.

He must pay a £128 surcharge.

Francis Murphy, 38, of Hampshire Street, Fratton, admitted stealing razors and toiletries worth £434.89 from Boots in Palmerston Road, Southsea, on May 24 this year.

He was fined £100 with a £34 surcharge.

Bogdan Vasile, 40, of Steerforth Close, Buckland, admitted drink-driving in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on January 7.

A test revealed he had 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 120 hours' unpaid work.

He was banned for 26 months with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stewart Barthorpe, 44, of Sheffield Road, Fratton, admitted assault by beating on December 24 last year in Clacton Road, Wymering.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities and 50 hours' unpaid work.

A restraining order bans him from going to Clacton Road and contacting the victim for a year.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

