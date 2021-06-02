Giving evidence from behind a screen at Portsmouth Crown Court, the 19-year-old woman answered questions from Abdelrahman Adam’s barrister.

Adam, 18, denies raping the teenager against a brick wall outside Ark Dickens Primary Academy in Turner Road, Buckland, having threatened her with a knife after midnight on September 20 last year.

Asked by his barrister William England if she was ‘not only consenting but you were happy for it to happen,’ she said: ‘No, that’s not true at all.’

Police investigating a rape in Turner Road, Buckland, in Portsmouth on Sunday, September 20. Picture: Keith Woodland (200920-12)

‘He also says that you exchanged numbers,’ Mr England said. She replied: ‘No, that’s not true.’

Asked if she ‘assisted’ with them having sex, she said: ‘I didn’t at all. I didn’t at all – I was just trying to go home.’

Jurors heard Adam’s case is that the teenager, who cannot be named, took her earphones out and spoke to him, and heard him say she was ‘beautiful’.

Adam claims he did not have a knife, did not threatened her and she consented to sex. He claims in Turner Road the teenager had said: ‘Come with me.’

Mr England said: ‘He says that you came towards him, that you put your arms around his torso, he’s very specific about that, and you were standing in front of him and that you were both hugging each other. Is that possible?’

She said: ‘No.’

Prosecutor Martyn Booth asked the teenager if knew the defendant. She said: ‘I would not stand... today and put myself through this process if I was lying.

‘I would not do it to myself. This has been one of the most harrowing processes I’ve been through in my life. I would not stand here and lie.’

Adam, of Gathore Road, Wood Green in London, was arrested on September 30 at his home in the capital.

CCTV footage played in court showed Adam travelling on an e-scooter with a friend toward Turner Road, and then leaving four minutes 47 seconds later.

Together with the other man, Adam went by Westminster House before going down Kingston Road heading north.

DC Nicholas Sandforth-Smith told jurors Adam’s iPhone had been analysed after he claimed to have been in Portsmouth four, two and one week prior to the incident.

His phone data showed it had been used ‘in the London area across a number of boroughs’ in those time periods, the detective said.

He added Adam’s phone showed it was being used in Portsmouth between June 13-18 and June 24-27 but only in London in the periods between.

