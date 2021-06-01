The 19-year-old’s interview with police was played at Portsmouth Crown Court today where Abdelrahman Adam is on trial charged with rape.

Adam, 18, is accused of attacking the woman against the brick wall of Ark Dickens Primary Academy in Turner Road, Buckland, on September 20 last year.

Speaking in her police-recorded interview the day after she said: ‘He pushed me into a corner and he said he had a knife and to keep quiet and everything.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating a rape in Turner Road, Buckland, in Portsmouth on Sunday, September 20. Picture: Keith Woodland (200920-6)

‘As soon as I said that I started crying. I said to him “don’t, please don’t hurt me”.

She added: ‘After that I can’t remember him saying anything but he then pushed me against the wall so I was facing the wall.

‘He pulled my shorts down from the back.’

She said he then raped her and added: ‘I was too scared to move in case he tried to hurt me or anything.’

She said: ‘I don’t think it happened for long. This other person who was with him, he was standing by the railing.

‘I think he must have seen someone coming or a car or something like that.

‘He said “there’s someone coming, we need to go”.’

The woman pulled her clothing back up and looked for the pair, she said. ‘They was just completely gone,’ she said.

She told police that prior to the attack, the men had first tried to talk to her but she ‘wanted to get home as quickly as I could, I was scared’.

The woman said she was ‘a little bit tipsy’ and she was listening to music while focusing on ‘getting home as safe as I could’. She added: ‘I know it’s dangerous.’

In a 12.46am 999 call played to jurors the woman can be heard to have said: ‘He was telling me that he had a knife and if I didn’t do what he said he would stab me.’

Footage played in the trial shows the woman sitting crying as two police officers arrive.

‘He threatened me with a knife, made me turn around,’ she told the pair.

Adam, whose DNA was found on the woman, was arrested on September 30 at his home in London, prosecutor Martyn Booth said.

He denies rape, and is set to say the sex was consensual and at ‘her instigation,’ Mr Booth said, adding the claim was ‘ludicrous’.

Adam, of Gathore Road, Wood Green in London, is due to be on trial four three to four days.

(Proceeding)

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron