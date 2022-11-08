Burglar locked up for over four and a half years after stealing car and breaking into Portsmouth Vodafone store leaving it out of pocket by £6,500
A BURGLAR has been locked up for over four and a half years involving him stealing a car and breaking into a Vodafone store leaving it out of pocket by £6,500.
Thieving Joseph Doyle, 34, of no fixed address, was put behind bars at Portsmouth Crown Court for 57 months. The court heard how on August 21 this year, Doyle forced his way into a property on White Hart Road, Old Portsmouth, while the occupants were on holiday.
Doyle stole jewellery, electrical items and car keys from inside the address. A Mini Cooper was driven away stolen from the driveway.
Then on September 18 this year, Doyle broke into the Commercial Road Vodafone store by damaging the front door and stole two mobile phones and a smart watch. The total value of the items taken and damage to the doors was approximately £6,598.
He will also serve three months for breaching a suspended sentence order.
Police staff investigator Cat Cole, of Hampshire Constabulary's eastern Operation Hawk team, said: ‘We are pleased that Doyle is facing the consequences of his crimes and we hope that this sentence reassures our communities that we take these offences very seriously. We will always investigate all available lines of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
‘Residential burglaries are despicable crimes and the distress they cause to victims is immeasurable. Equally, staff at stores across the city should be able to go to work without fear of being targeted in this way. Our dedicated city centre team will continue to support and work with local businesses and shoppers in tackling crime of this nature.’