Thieving Joseph Doyle, 34, of no fixed address, was put behind bars at Portsmouth Crown Court for 57 months. The court heard how on August 21 this year, Doyle forced his way into a property on White Hart Road, Old Portsmouth, while the occupants were on holiday.

Doyle stole jewellery, electrical items and car keys from inside the address. A Mini Cooper was driven away stolen from the driveway.

Then on September 18 this year, Doyle broke into the Commercial Road Vodafone store by damaging the front door and stole two mobile phones and a smart watch. The total value of the items taken and damage to the doors was approximately £6,598.

He will also serve three months for breaching a suspended sentence order.

Police staff investigator Cat Cole, of Hampshire Constabulary's eastern Operation Hawk team, said: ‘We are pleased that Doyle is facing the consequences of his crimes and we hope that this sentence reassures our communities that we take these offences very seriously. We will always investigate all available lines of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.