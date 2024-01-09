Burglar smashes into house and threatens people with knife before stealing scooter
Bobby Lawrence, 22, of no fixed address, stormed into the property after throwing a large barbecue gas bottle through the window of the Barber Road address in Basingstoke around 7am on Tuesday 29 August.
Once inside Lawrence threatened those inside the address with the blade and stole an electric scooter. He was later convicted of aggravated burglary and possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. He was also charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.
Lawrence pleaded guilty to all three offences and was jailed for eight years and seven months at Winchester Crown Court. Detective Constable Steve Jakes said: “Aggravated burglary has a huge impact on those who are targeted and this incident was understandably a terrifying ordeal for the residents and those involved.
“I’m pleased to say that our officers responded quickly and were able to arrest Lawrence at the scene before he was able to get away.
“Bobby Lawrence will now suffer the consequences of his actions, and I hope the community can feel reassured that he is now behind bars.
“I hope that this result sends a clear message that violent crime will never be tolerated by police and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.”