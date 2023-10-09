News you can trust since 1877
Burglar who targeted cars, house, church and supermarket in Waterlooville is jailed

A burglar who targeted cars, a house, church and supermarket in Waterlooville has been dumped behind bars for more than two and a half years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST
Thief Raymond Brain, 41, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, admitted offences including burglary, theft, and vehicle interference at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The court heard that in the early hours of 26 June Brain was seen on CCTV trying vehicle handles on Chaplains Avenue but didn’t gain access to three cars that he targeted. He then gained entry to a conservatory and tried to access the rest of the house he had broken into before the homeowner woke up. Brain stole a set of keys and then stole items from a car nearby.

Raymond Brain. Pic Hants policeRaymond Brain. Pic Hants police
The burglar was then seen on CCTV near the same house two days later, but was unable to gain entry on the second occasion. Later on the morning of 26 June Brain damaged items and stole cash from St George’s Church. The following day Brain was seen at Sainsbury’s attempting to steal alcohol.

After appearing at court, Brain was sentenced to a total of 31 months in prison. Investigating officer PC Rosy Dudeney-Cotteril said: “Burgling someone’s home is a really intrusive crime and is incredibly distressing, we don’t underestimate the impact that crimes of this type have on victims. This significant sentence recognises the pattern of behaviour that these offences demonstrated.

“I really do hope this result helps the victims to move forward with their lives in the knowledge that justice has been secured for them. We will do everything we possibly can to support those who have been affected by these crimes and bring offenders before the courts. It’s also important to stress that Brain’s behaviour at the Sainsburys store meant that staff were intimidated. They should not have to face this kind of behaviour when they are working.

“We urge anyone who has been the victim of dwelling burglary or anyone who has information on burglary or stolen goods to contact us on 101 or via the Hampshire Constabulary website”.

For more information on how to protect your home from burglary, visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/