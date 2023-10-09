Burglar who targeted cars, house, church and supermarket in Waterlooville is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thief Raymond Brain, 41, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, admitted offences including burglary, theft, and vehicle interference at Portsmouth Crown Court.

READ NOW: Man charged with sexual assault

The court heard that in the early hours of 26 June Brain was seen on CCTV trying vehicle handles on Chaplains Avenue but didn’t gain access to three cars that he targeted. He then gained entry to a conservatory and tried to access the rest of the house he had broken into before the homeowner woke up. Brain stole a set of keys and then stole items from a car nearby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond Brain. Pic Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burglar was then seen on CCTV near the same house two days later, but was unable to gain entry on the second occasion. Later on the morning of 26 June Brain damaged items and stole cash from St George’s Church. The following day Brain was seen at Sainsbury’s attempting to steal alcohol.

After appearing at court, Brain was sentenced to a total of 31 months in prison. Investigating officer PC Rosy Dudeney-Cotteril said: “Burgling someone’s home is a really intrusive crime and is incredibly distressing, we don’t underestimate the impact that crimes of this type have on victims. This significant sentence recognises the pattern of behaviour that these offences demonstrated.

“I really do hope this result helps the victims to move forward with their lives in the knowledge that justice has been secured for them. We will do everything we possibly can to support those who have been affected by these crimes and bring offenders before the courts. It’s also important to stress that Brain’s behaviour at the Sainsburys store meant that staff were intimidated. They should not have to face this kind of behaviour when they are working.

“We urge anyone who has been the victim of dwelling burglary or anyone who has information on burglary or stolen goods to contact us on 101 or via the Hampshire Constabulary website”.