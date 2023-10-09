News you can trust since 1877
Man, 73, charged with sexual assault of woman in 20s in street

A 73-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in a street.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST
Pensioner Denis McDonald was charged following an incident on 9 November last year where a woman in her 20s was assaulted in City Road, Winchester.

McDonald, of Trussell Crescent, Winchester, was charged with sexual assault and was due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.