Burglars break into Southsea address and steal thousands of pounds after pointing knife at man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police reported two men forced entry to an address in Denning Mews, Greetham Street, after waking the victim up with loud banging at his front door around 3.15am on Saturday, December 16.
READ NOW: Snow falls
The two men then entered the 54-year-old man’s bedroom and pointed a knife at him while demanding money. The victim handed over thousands of pounds in savings.
Immediately after the incident the victim went out onto Greetham Street to try and find help where he came across two women who advised him to call the police. Officers believe the woman could hold crucial information and have appealed for them to come forward. “Officers have only recently received information about the victims’ interaction with these women and are really keen to speak to them. It is possible they may have seen the offenders leaving the address and could have vital information to help our investigation,” the force said in a statement.
If you have any information contact police on 101, or online, quoting 44230512766.