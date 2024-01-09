Snow falls across Hampshire overnight amid freezing weather
On Monday, flurries happened throughout the afternoon across part of Portsmouth and other areas of Hampshire with a weather warning in place for icy surfaces. Temperatures dropped overnight across the south coast according to both the Met Office and BBC Weather forecast. This led to the Met Office to issue a weather warning for Hampshire.
This morning light snow has fallen across parts of the county with temperatures at 1C as the Met Office warned there was a “chance of precipitation”. The maximum temperature today is said to be just 3C.
The Met Office said: “A cold and frosty start with a good deal of winter sunshine throughout the day. Often breezy across the region, especially along coastal areas where its likely to feel particularly cold.”