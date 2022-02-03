Fahad Abbas, 39, of Haslemere Road, Southsea, and Benjamin Coates, 38, of Abrams Way, Havant, were sentenced to four years and 42 weeks in prison combined.

The burglary happened at a flat in Twyford Avenue, on November 1 last year.

It was reported to Hampshire police that Mr Abbas and Mr Coates gained entry to the property between 7.35pm and 8.50pm.

Benjamin Coates, L, and Fahad Abbas, R, were found guilty of dwelling burglary after stealing £2300 worth of jewellery and cash from a flat in Portsmouth.

Approximately £2,300 – £2,000 worth of jewellery and £300 in cash – was stolen from the flat alongside a folding knife.

Mr Abbas and Mr Coates were discovered on CCTV by officers in the Eastern Operation Hawk team, which specialises in burglary.

Footprints at the scene were also analysed by police.

It was later confirmed that the marks matched trainers worn by Mr Coates when he was arrested.

Both men were subsequently charged on November 23 with dwelling burglary and remanded into custody.

After appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today, they were sentenced to two years and 21 weeks each in prison.

Detective constable Hannah Mosely of Operation Hawk, who led the investigation, said: ‘Dwelling burglary is an extremely distressing crime and the impact it has on its victims must not be understated.

‘I hope this investigation and prison sentence reassures our communities that we will do everything possible to support victims of dwelling burglary and bring offenders to justice.

‘We would urge anyone who has been the victim of dwelling burglary or has any information on burglary and stolen goods to contact us on 101 or via our website.’

