Fahad Abbas, 39, of Haslemere Road, Southsea, and Benjamin Coates, 38, of Abrams Way, Havant, have been charged with dwelling burglary of a property in Twyford Avenue on November 1.

Coates has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 13 December. Abbas has also been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (November 23).

Police have arrested two men

It comes following a police appeal to the public to help identify the men from video footage.

As reported, the incident took place between 7.35pm and 8.50pm on Monday, November 1.

Officers said two men gained entry to a flat before stealing jewellery from inside.

For our advice on how to keep your home safe from potential burglars, visit Hampshire police’s crime prevention page: at hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime.

