Man jailed for burgling house and stealing car from Fareham driveway

A man has been jailed after he burgled a house and stole a car from the driveway in Fareham.

Max Plaister. Pic: Hants police

Max Plaister, aged 21, of no fixed address, admitted one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle relating to an incident in Beaumont Rise, Fareham, on 7 June last year. A house was broken into and a Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from the driveway.

The vehicle was located and recovered by police in Thatcher’s Copse car park in Titchfield on 9 June. Forensic enquiries linked Plaister to the vehicle.

Plaister also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted burglary and one count of theft from a motor vehicle relating to an incident in Bye Road, Swanwick, on 9 October 2023. Plaister accessed a car and stole a key from inside, before unsuccessfully making attempts to gain access to a house using the key.

A further eight offences were taken into consideration when Plaister appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing. He was jailed for a total of 27 months.

PC Kevin Parker, from the Eastern Area Crime Team, said: “Burglary can leave victims feeling incredibly vulnerable due to its invasive nature as a crime. Our homes are spaces where we should feel the most safe, and for someone to brazenly invade that space can leave a long-lasting scar.