Burglary charge for Southsea man following investigation into Southsea Beach Café break-in
A SOUTHSEA man has been charged following a police investigation into a burglary at Southsea Beach Café.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:33 pm
Martin Ashley Ayling, 40, of Elm Grove, has been charged with one count of non-dwelling burglary.
Read More
Read MoreGang of men attack victim from behind and steal electric bike in Hampshire robbe...
The charge comes after officers were called at 9.22am on Tuesday, December 14, to a report that someone had gained entry to Southsea Beach Café between 1.45am and 2am that morning.
Ayling is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 20.