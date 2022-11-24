Lewis Kerby, 27, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon on October 25. He has been sentenced to 32 months in prison after appearing in court on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerby, of Stride Gardens, Bursledon, assaulted his victim following a verbal argument in the Robin Hood pub in South East Road, Southampton, which spilled out onto the street. The verbal altercation happened just after midnight on August 19.

Lewis Kerby, 27, of Stride Gardens, Bursledon, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Kerby hit his victim over the head with a baseball bat as they tried to help their brother. The man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after Kerby fractured his skull. He had to have surgery, being left with a large scar on his scalp and a metal plate in his head.

Detective constable Hayley Channell, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s western investigations, led the case and said anyone who commits ferocious assaults like this will be brought to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘This was a serious incident witnessed by many people where the victim was brutally assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘One of our priorities in Southampton is keeping people safe in and around our pubs, bars and clubs and our licencing team works very closely with doorstaff, venues and other partners including the city council to prevent incidents like this from happening. When they do, offenders can expect a swift response and to be brought to justice such as in this case.’