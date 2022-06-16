Bobby Buddy Bears for children. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Hampshire Constabulary has asked for volunteer crafters to help create more Bobby Buddy Bears and drop them off at the Portsmouth Investigation Centre or a local police station.

The Domestic Abuse Support Team give out these knitted bears to children on our visits, and police say the children love receiving them.

Previously, police were inundated with offers of help from members of the community to knit the police officer teddy bears, but they have been so popular that they are now running low.

Detective Sergeant Adam Merrick said: ‘We were so lucky to have had so many people help us previously and the bears were really well received.

‘These little bears really do help to provide comfort and reassurance to young children when we attend an incident they have been involved in or have witnessed, and can help break down that initial barrier.

‘Not only do they reassure the child, making it easier for us to talk to them and find out what has happened, they also help to distract the child if we are trying to talk to their parent.

‘The children who receive these bears would have been through a lot and would be recognised as a victim of domestic abuse in their own right under the new Domestic Abuse Act.

‘Being able to greet them with this small gesture really does make a difference and helps put a smile on their face at a difficult time in their lives.’