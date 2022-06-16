Fire crews from across the area rushed to the scene of the blaze in Selsey Avenue today.

A photo shared by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue captures the aftermath of the fire.

It shows the roof of a property had completely collapsed in due to the blaze.

Fire crews from Gosport as well as Fareham, Cosham, Southsea and Portchester, all attended the scene.

In an initial tweet, the fire service said: ‘Firefighters are currently tackling a fire within the roof of a house on Selsey Avenue in Gosport.

‘Please avoid the area to allow access for emergency service vehicles.’

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Selsey Avenue in Gosport. Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

Hampshire Fire and Rescue later added: ‘The incident is now being scaled down, with one crew set to remain on the scene at Selsey Avenue in Gosport.

‘The roof of the two-storey terraced property collapsed in the fire which was tackled with jets, hose reels and using the aerial ladder.’