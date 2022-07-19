Several people were injured in a number of assaults that took place in Leigh Park last week.

Police were first called at 11.55pm on July 13 to a report that a woman had been assaulted on Dunsbury Way.

Officers attended and located a woman in her 30s with serious injuries to her jaw and arm.

Police received further calls a short time later that a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man had also been assaulted.

Police are currently treating these incidents as linked.

As part of the investigation police have arrested a 28-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy from Havant on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lucia Davies said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone with information that may help our enquiries into these assaults.

‘We’re particularly keen to hear from a lady who was in the area at the time walking her dog and attempted to intervene during the altercation.

‘We believe she was in the area between 11.50pm and midnight.

‘If this was you or you think you may know who she is, we would really like to hear from you as we think you will have vital information to assist our enquiries.

‘We also appreciate that local residents will be concerned to hear of these assaults and would like to reassure you that while this spate of assaults are being treated as linked, we are not currently linking them to any other incident in the area.

‘We would also like to reassure you that we believe all those involved to be known to each other and do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at the current time.’