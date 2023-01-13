The comments come after Conservative MPs have put pressure on the government to ensure the legislation holds social media bosses to account for harmful content. Speaking on the matter, crime commissioner for the county Donna Jones said safeguarding children was vital and highlighted the dangers of the internet.

She said: ‘Protecting children should be the number one priority for any government. Harmful online content is affecting children every day, from encouraging suicide to putting them at risk of sexual abuse.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George

‘The internet can be a dangerous place for our children and fining big tech companies is not enough, it must go further with criminal prosecution leading to prison time for those found to be knowingly allowing harmful content to be available.’

Ms Jones has also called for tough sentences for those who fail in their duty to protect children. ‘I fully support a criminal prosecution and up to two years in prison for those who fail the safeguard the most vulnerable in our society,’ she said, before adding: ‘This is an opportunity to protect a generation of children, now and in the future.’

