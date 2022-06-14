Ambulances, fire engines and police vehicles all use lights and sirens so they can quickly respond to incidents.

Drivers have to respond to this quickly, but there may be a grey area as to how you can give way to them.

Here is what the UK laws says about if drivers can get fined for giving way to emergency vehicles. Picture: Oli SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Here is what the law says:

Highway Code rule 219

The Highway Code gives directions about what you should do if you come across an emergency or incident support vehicle.

You are advised to look out and listen for sirens, flashing blue, red or green lights, flashing headlights, traffic officer and incident support vehicles using bright amber lights.

The rule laid out on the Government website says you have to give way to these vehicles, while obeying traffic rules.

It states: ‘When one approaches do not panic.

‘Consider the route of such a vehicle and take appropriate action to let it pass, while complying with all traffic signs.

‘If necessary, pull to the side of the road and stop, but try to avoid stopping before the brow of a hill, a bend or narrow section of road.

‘Do not endanger yourself, other road users or pedestrians and avoid mounting the kerb.

‘Do not brake harshly on approach to a junction or roundabout, as a following vehicle may not have the same view as you.’

Can I get fined for assisting an emergency vehicle?

Taking appropriate action while complying with traffic signals is the most important part of the rule.

Emergency vehicles have a legal exemption which allows them to pass through red lights in an emergency.

There is nothing in the Highway Code that states you can break the law to assist an emergency vehicle.

The RAC state on its website that jumping a red light, stopping in a yellow box junction, and going into a bus lane, could land you a fixed penalty notice – even when assisting an emergency vehicle.

These fines could be as high as £100 and three points on your driving licence may also be given.

The RAC said: ‘Keep driving until there’s a suitable place to pull over and use your common sense to avoid coming into conflict with other road users.

‘The issue of people taking the wrong action and then facing a fine is a common one and something our legal advice team regularly deal with.’

Drivers of an emergency vehicle may also turn off sirens and lights if they see no clear path in front of them.