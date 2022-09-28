Just before 4.15pm yesterday officers from Romsey Neighbourhood Policing Team went to Gazing Lane in West Wellow after a tip-off, and found eight large bags containing cannabis along with equipment used in producing drugs.

A 21-year-old man from Romsey and two men aged 32 and 43, both of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of Class B drugs.

Cannabis plants

The three are in custody.

Det Con Bethan Hastelow from Hampshire Constabulary’s Western Investigations team said: ‘We know some people think “it’s just a bit of cannabis” but the production of drugs is linked to hidden harm and large-scale operations like this are often run by organised crime gangs.

‘Those gangs are likely to engage in serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms. They may also take advantage of vulnerable people, exploiting them or making them work in servitude.‘It is also linked to anti-social behaviour, like drug-related activity in your neighbourhood, which can cause misery to local communities.

‘That’s why we want to hear from people who suspect there is cannabis cultivation and drugs activity going on in their neighbourhood. Every call helps us build a better intelligence picture and allows us to target our resources and protect communities from harm.

‘We also urge landlords to regularly check their properties. We often see dangerous alterations to the structure and electrics of homes that are being used to grow cannabis. This can lead to a significant financial cost to the landlord.’